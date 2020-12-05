Gus J. Giannios, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gus J. Giannios passed away at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Gus was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 28, 1956, to James and Kathryn (Yurich) Giannios.

He was a graduate of Boardman High School in 1975 and excelled in carpentry, receiving the Gold Hammer Award his graduating year.

Gus was a co-owner of the family business, Giannios Candy Company and enjoyed providing sweet treats to everyone he knew and to the community. He also owned several small businesses and more recently enjoyed catering, specializing in open pit cooking. He was honored as the Small Business Person of the Year in 1988 by the Youngstown Chamber of Commerce.

Those who knew Gus knew of his big heart and desire to serve others. He was a member of several community boards including Children Services, Community Corrections, March of Dimes, Campfire Boys and Girls of Mahoning Valley and the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army, from whom he received the distinguished Community Service Award in 2013. He volunteered his time over the years to cooking Thanksgiving turkeys for the Salvation Army and Poland United Methodist Church.

Gus was a lifelong member of St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church and served as a board member and past president of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA).

In his pastime, Gus was an avid collector of sports memorabilia and loved to golf. He enjoyed bowling in his earlier years, achieving a perfect 300 game in 1985.

Gus was preceded in death by his parents and left behind several loving family members including his fiancé, Elaine Mathews of Poland; daughter, Dr. Nichole Barker (Dan) of Washington; brothers, John Giannios (Jackie) of Poland and Greg Giannios (Ann) of Boardman; grandchildren, Annelise and Lucy Barker and several nieces and nephews. He was affectionately known as “Papa Gus” to Tyler Richardson and Aiden and Ava Gallo.

A private funeral for immediate family was held to honor Gus at St. John Greek Orthodox Church, with Father Thomas Constantine, presiding.

He was then laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

A celebration of Gus’ life will be held in near future for friends and family when we can safely meet again.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

The Giannios family requests all memorial tributes take the form of donations to the Gus Giannios Memorial Scholarship at the Youngstown State University Foundation, 655 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

