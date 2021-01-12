Gregory S. Zinni, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Gregory S. Zinni, 63, of Canfield, passed away suddenly Saturday afternoon, January 9, 2021 at his home in Canfield.

Greg was born December 27, 1957 in Youngstown, the son of Chester and Loretta (Coloutes) Zinni.

He was a 1975 graduate of Ursuline High School where he was the President of the National Honor Society, as well as captain of the cross country team. Greg earned his Bachelor’s of Science in Biology from the University of Cincinnati and went on to receive his Medical Doctorate from The Ohio State University School of Medicine in 1982.

In 1985, Greg took over the practice of Dr. Jack Schreiber and has been at his privately owned practice in Canfield for over 30 years. He was also an affiliate physician at Mercy Health and Southwoods Hospital. Throughout his medical career, Greg found a great passion for advocating for addiction rehabilitation. He recently became certified in addictionology and has been carrying out his passion to bring sobriety to those suffering from the disease. Since 2015, he treasured the opportunity to work alongside his daughter, Elizabeth, in the practice. It is with great solace that Dr. Zinni was able to leave his legacy in her passionate hands along with the care of his devoted and loyal employees. Greg truly adored caring for others and loved each and every one of his patients as if they were family.

Greg was a member of St. Christine’s Catholic Church in Youngstown where he was a Eucharistic Minister, former CCD teacher and Renewal participant. Anyone who attended church with him, knew that he made sure his singing voice was heard.

Greg was well-rounded and very active. From playing golf, to working out at the gym; from dancing and singing, to gardening and cooking; from coaching and sponsoring baseball for over ten years, to playing fantasy football and rooting on his Ohio State Buckeyes, he was passionate in all that he did. Above all else, he cherished his role as Papi to three beautiful grandchildren. When together, anyone can admit it was hard to tell who the real child was.

Greg will be remembered for his generosity, intelligence, passion, selflessness and larger than life personality. Most importantly, as the rock of his family and friends, he will be missed for bringing people together, for listening and laughing and for his unconditional love.

Greg leaves behind his wife, Cheryl (Freedman) Zinni; children, Gregory Paul Zinni of Youngstown, Elizabeth Ann “Ebie” (Kenneth Daff) Zinni of Austintown, Carly Catherine Zinni and Natalie Marie Zinni, both of Youngstown and Grayson Stephen Zinni of Cortland; two stepchildren, Marisa Valicenti of Canfield and Matthew Valicenti of Boardman; three grandchildren, Adriana and Viviana Daff and stepgrandson, Dominic Tul; brother, Jeff Zinni of Youngstown; sister, Jennifer (Phillip) Saadey of Youngstown; his maternal aunt, Rosemary Repasky of Girard; many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his most loyal furry canine companions, Chester and Sophia-Lucia.

Besides his parents, Greg was preceded in death by two brothers, Chester Zinni, Jr. and Kenneth B. “Kenny” Zinni.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday evening, January 14, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown.

Everyone is asked to meet on Friday morning, January 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. for Greg’s Mass of Christian Burial at St. Christine’s Catholic Church, 3165 S Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, with Father Richard Murphy as officiant.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing (6 Feet Rule) and proper health protocols. As mandated by the Governor, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Greg.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Dr. Gregory Zinni’s name to Neil Kennedy Recovery Clinic or to Animal Charity.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Greg’s family.

To all of those grieving the loss of Dr. Z, remember his advice to you would be “this too shall pass.”

