BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with profound sadness that the family of Gregory Paul Zinni announce his untimely death at the age of 38. Gregory passed away surrounded by family and loved ones on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Gregory was born January 4, 1985 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of the late Dr. Gregory S. Zinni, MD and Catherine J. (Harlor) Zinni.

Gregory graduated from Canfield High School in 2003.

He continued his education at the University of Akron, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in communications.

He started his career as a partner in Zinni Hunt Productions, capturing videos of weddings, graduations, baptisms, and other special events. He went on to start his own locksmith company, Randomhero in the Akron area where he worked for several years before returning back to the Youngstown area. At the time of his passing he was employed at Integral IG in Austintown, Ohio.

He will be remembered most by his loved ones for his charisma and dedication to the little things in life. Gregory was best known as the movie guru, always ready with a movie quote to bring brevity to any situation.

As a young boy, his fondest memories were those of playing baseball for Mill Creek, having his uncle Kenny and his father as his coaches. His athleticism followed him into his adult years, where he enjoyed skateboarding, golfing, snow boarding, sky diving, scuba diving and “backyard games.” He was a loyal Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Milwaukee Brewers fan.

Gregory’s presence left everyone in the room at ease. His humor, quick whit, big hugs and one liners always made tough times more bearable. His insistence on tradition gave rise to epic Zinni family gatherings. His absence leaves an unfulfillable void for his entire family.

He is lovingly remembered by his three sisters, Elizabeth Zinni (Kenneth Daff) of Austintown, Carly Zinni and Natalie Zinni of Youngstown and his brother Grayson Zinni of Cortland; his nieces, Adriana and Viviana Daff and Evelyn Klimis; his uncle, Jeffrey C. Zinni of Youngstown; aunt, Jennifer (Phillip) Saadey of Youngstown; uncle, Paul David (Beth) Harlor of New Jersey and aunt Judi (Jack) Hill of Columbus. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Greogry S. Zinni, MD and Catherine J. Zinni; his grandparents, Chester and Loretta Zinni, Paul and Helen Harlor; uncles, Chester Zinni, Kenneth Zinni and Michael (Elizabeth) Harlor; aunts, Hannah Zinni and Patty (Jon) Joseph and his best friend, Rufio.

There were private funeral services held on Friday, September 01, 2023 at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman with Father Tony Massad as celebrant.

The Zinni family extends their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of Mercy Hospital and Hospice House for all the care and compassion shown to them throughout this difficult time.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Gregory’s family.

Gregory’s legacy will live on in all of those that have had the pleasure of knowing him.

“I’m gonna’ go get the papers, get the papers.” -Jimmy Two Times

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gregory Paul Zinni, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.