BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory James Karas, 68, died Thursday, June 8, 2023 at his home in Boardman.

He was born January 9, 1955 in Youngstown to Gus and Gloria (DeMichele) Karas.

Gregory is survived by six sons, Gregory (Jizelle), Jr., of Canfield; Nicholas (Lily), of Youngstown; Matthew (Brooke), of Sandusky; Shane, of Miami, Florida; Galen (Des), of Clinton, Utah; Haden (Justin), of West Point, Utah; a stepson, Taylor (Ashley) Hughes, of Clinton, Utah; a brother, Donald, and a sister, Carol (Karas) Fraser.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Cynthia (Karas) O’Stafy.

There will be no services at this time and a caring cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

