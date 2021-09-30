Grace “Gracie Franke” McClain, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, September 26, 2021, Grace “Gracie Franke” McClain, 65, of Austintown, Ohio was called home to be with our lord.

Grace was born on April 12, 1956, to Anthony and Beatrice (Dash) Franziskakis.

Grace was raised on the east side of Youngstown and was a graduate of North High School.

Grace was the proud mother of her two children, Justin Nathaniel Salata and April Lynn Baird, although everyone knows the true loves of her life were her dog, Jimmy and bird, Rambo.

Grace took an amazing pride in all of her family and friends, she loved entertaining and cooking for them, always with a smile on her face as they surrounded her. She was kindhearted and always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and she would proudly boast their accomplishments.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her son, Justin Nathaniel Salata; daughter, April Baird; grandchildren, Jarrod Figley, Gaven Cordell, Aryana Helena Romano Salata, Gianna Nicole Salata, Hudson Michael Burton Salata and Grayson Nathaniel Salata; her brother, Mark Franziskakis and her sisters, Mary Ann Dunlap, Antoinette (Donald) Nitzsky, Kathy (Tom) Minerd, Sue Cordova, Jennifer (Nick) Ruozzo and Jackie Franke, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She now joins in peaceful rest her husband, Rick McClain; brother, Tony Franke and sister, Chrissy Dash, who preceded her in death.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Grace on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:55 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 3:00 p.m at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512, with Deacon Bob Friedman as officiant.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Grace’s family.