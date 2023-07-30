YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace Elizabeth Ducay, 98, of Youngstown, died Friday, July 28, 2023.

Grace was born on February 24, 1925 in Youngtown Ohio, the daughter of Angelo and Mary (Traficant) Deramo. Grace was a lifelong resident of Youngstown. She lived to be the oldest member of both the Deramo and Traficant families.

She was born at home and raised on the south side of Youngstown attending Adams School and was graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in June 1944.

Grace was a working woman long before many women worked outside the home. While she held several jobs over the years, her primary career was serving as the receptionist and telephone operator at the headquarters of The Schwebel Baking Company from 1971 retiring in 1990. She was a devoted employee of Schwebel’s and treasured her friendship with the Schwebel family and employees over many decades. She was a former member of the American Business Women’s Association and the Sulmona Valley Auxiliary Club, where she served as an officer.

Grace married her husband, John Joseph Ducay, on July 26, 1947 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Youngstown, Ohio. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage until his death on March 27, 2001.

She was devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren, and her siblings, spending countless hours with all of them. She was an excellent cook, who enjoyed every aspect of the cooking process, hosting dinner EVERY Sunday at 12:00 noon in her home with her entire family around the table, enjoying homemade chicken soup and spaghetti and meatballs, among many other entrees. She hosted memorable holiday gatherings at Christmas and especially at Easter. She cherished her Italian heritage, culture, food, and music, passing along traditions to her family.

She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica in Youngstown and was also a past member of Ss. Cyril & Methodius Church in Youngstown and St. Nicholas Church in Struthers, OH. She had great devotion to St. Anthony of Padua and attended the St. Anthony Novena at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel for decades, and frequently visited the St. Anthony Wayside Shrine in Canfield and the Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon in North Jackson, Ohio. For many years, she made annual pilgrimages to Our Lady of Consolation Shrine in Carey, Ohio. She actively prayed for family and friends daily until her death.

She is survived by her daughter, Joanne (Robert) Schulick, of Youngstown, her daughter-in-law, Laurel Ducay of Poland, Ohio; her grandchildren: Scott Schulick of Youngstown, Jill (Brian) Hecker of New York, NY, Matthew (Daron) Ducay , and Abby Ducay, all of Columbus, Ohio. She leaves three great-grandchildren: Julia and Colton Ducay, and Henry Hecker. Additionally, she leaves her sister, Jean Medina, of Poland, Ohio and her sister-in-law, Virginia D’Eramo of Transfer, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death her husband, John, her son Earl J. Ducay, and her sisters Louise Blunt, Frances Sultan, Lola Petrolla, and her brother, Guy Earl D’Eramo.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

There will be a prayer service held at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, August 3, 2023 at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown with The Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cargilio as celebrant.

Burial will take place next to her beloved husband John at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

In honor of Grace, attendees at the calling hours and funeral are invited to wear purple, her favorite color.

The Ducay Family would like to thank Deb and Katie, and also Akeso Health Care, for their assistance with Grace’s care.

The family wishes that in lieu of material contributions, donations can be made in Grace’s memory to the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica, 343 via Mt. Carmel Ave., Youngstown, OH 44505, or the Oblate Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 50 Warner Rd., Hubbard, OH 44425, or the Earl J. Ducay Scholarship at the Youngstown State University Foundation, 655 Wick Ave., Youngstown, OH 44502.

