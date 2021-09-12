Gloria Jean (Kline) Wolf, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria Jean Wolf, 69, of Youngstown, passed away after a courageous battle with numerous illnesses on Thursday afternoon September 2, 2021 with her family by her side.

Gloria will always be in our hearts and remembered for her sense of humor, kind heart and generosity.

She was born September 30, 1951 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Wendell Woodrow and Dora Mae (Myers) Kline and moved to the Youngstown area in 2018.

Gloria worked for many years as a cook and secretary and was of the Methodist faith.

Gloria had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed taking trips to casinos, playing bingo and was a great cook.

Gloria leaves behind to hold onto her memories her husband, Roland A. Wolf, Jr. whom she married June 18, 2005; her sister, Edith Daugherty, two brothers, Dennis Baum and Bob Kline, two sisters-in-law Faith (Dave) Kitzman and Helen (Earnest) Maunu; a daughter, Stormy Waltenbaugh; son, Clyde (Julie) Waltenbaugh and her two beloved grandchildren Brooke and Cole Defoe, along with many nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Per Gloria’s request there will be no calling hours or services held at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gloria Jean (Kline) Wolf, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 13 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.