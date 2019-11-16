Geraldine “Geri” Sherwood, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Geri” Sherwood, 70, of Boardman, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, November 12, 2019 with her loving husband by her side. .

Geri will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her sense of humor, her smile and witty personality.

She was born July 7, 1949, in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Philomena (Berarducci) Evangelist and was a lifelong area resident.

Geri was a 1967 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica.

Besides being a homemaker, Geri was employed as a secretary/bookkeeper for many years with the Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program of Youngstown.

Geri had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed socializing, going out to dinner, taking trips to Casino’s and playing cards with her family. She also enjoyed playing Bingo, but her greatest passion was babysitting and taking care of her great niece Emma Olivia.

Geri leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her husband Robert E. “Bob” Sherwood whom she married August 10, 1985 at Our lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, three step children Robert J. Sherwood of Warren, Tracy (Jeff) Jones and Leslie Richardson both of Florida, and five grandchildren Michael and Alex Jones and Zach, Tyler and Mackenzie Richardson along with nieces, great nieces, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Geri was preceded in death by a sister Olivia Didek.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt Carmel, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating, preceded by a 9:15 am prayer service held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Entombment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Austintown.

On behalf of Geri’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of doctors and nurses at the Cleveland Clinic Medical Hospital for all the care and compassion that was shown to them and to Geri throughout this difficult time.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com. to sign the guest book and send condolences to Geraldine’s family.