STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald William “Jerry” “Re” Rivello, 83 of Struthers, entered into eternal rest surrounded by his loving family early Thursday morning, August 3, 2023.

Jerry was born May 20, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Jerry and Ann (Balint) Rivello.

He was a lifelong area resident, graduating from East High School in 1958 and settling in Struthers a few years later.

He was employed at Wonder Bread for over 15 years and Schwebel’s Baking Company for over 27 years. He worked in the Shipping and Receiving Department where his coworkers often referred to him as “Iron Man.”

Jerry was devoted to his Catholic faith and was a long-time parishioner at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica.

He was also a member of the Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Union Local 19.

Family was everything to Jerry. He held dear his time spent with Dave and Carolyn, Dawn and Tony and his granddaughters, Kara and Kristen. Jerry enjoyed his daily talks and days with his brother, Bob, at their cottage on Lake Milton. He cherished attending the Rochester International Jazz festival each year with his son, Dave, in Rochester, New York. Trips to Las Vegas with his brother, Lou and nephew, Randy, were always something he looked forward to. Jerry was an avid gardener for most of his life, always generously sharing the fruits of his labor with his family and friends. He was also a sports fan, cheering on his favorite teams, the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.

Jerry leaves behind him to treasure his memory two children, Dave (Carolyn) Rivello of Rochester, New York and Dawn (Tony) DiNofrio of Bedford, Texas; his most beloved granddaughters, Kara (Ilya) of Chicago, Illinois and Kristen DiNofrio of Dallas, Texas; his best friend and brother, Bob Rivello of Cortland, Ohio and his cat, Sam, whom he adored, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his dear brother, Lou and his two beloved cats, Koto and Sammy.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, August 6, 2023 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

A prayer service will be held on Monday August 7, 2023 at 9:20 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown. with the Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as celebrant.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Contributions may be made in Jerry’s memory to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Jerry’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gerald William “Jerry” “Re” Rivello, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air August 6 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.