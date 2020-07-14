George J. Rohan, Sr., Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George J. Rohan Sr., 91, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully at his residence, Saturday evening, July 11, 2020, with his loving family by his side.

George will be remembered by those who knew him for his loyalty, honesty, integrity and strength, a selfless person who always put his family and friends ahead of himself. He was a tough man with a very kind heart and would never hesitate to help anyone in need. He will always be loved as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He was born March 9, 1929, in Youngstown, the son of Thomas and Helen (Gaulack) Rohan and was a lifelong area resident.

George attended East High School until he entered the workforce alongside his father.

George had a strong work ethic and was a talented carpenter by trade being a member of the Carpenters & Joiners Union 171. He was co-owner of Arjay Construction Company for over 50 years retiring in 1991. Over the span of his career, he was involved in many large projects throughout the valley including building the Basilica & National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon complex in North Jackson.

George had a strong faith and was an active member of St. Maron Church for all of his life. He was also a member of the Knights of St. Maron and the St. Tobias Society and a former member of the St. Maron Club.

He was a proud United States Army Veteran, earning the rank of Corporal. He served during the Korean War from 1950 until he received an Honorable Discharge in 1953.

George had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling and was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed rooting on his favorite teams the Cleveland Browns and Indians but his greatest passion was spending time with his family, whether at home or at one of his grandchildren’s activities which he never missed.

George leaves behind to hold onto his memories his wife of over 66 years, the former Alice Mike, whom he married November 14, 1953, at St. Maron Church; his beloved sons, George, Jr.(Gerri), Jim (Tracy), Ed (JoAnn), Ken (Rita), Mike (Lisa) and Stephen (Erica); 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Thomas (Frieda) Rohan; a brother-in-law, Charles (Clara) Donchatz; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Manser, Theresa Mike and Charlotte Mike, along with many loving nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Ablen (Anna) Mike; an infant grandson, William George Rohan; his brothers, Ray, John, Sam and Joe and his sisters, Irene Rohan, Pauline Merkich, Esther Donchatz and Katherine Pallotta.

There will be a private Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown with Father Tony Massad officiating. The family is asking all those who wish to show their support to gather in the church parking lot—and remain in their vehicles—to have a “drive-in-funeral.” Those gathered can watch a live stream of George’s funeral service on their smart devices on the St. Maron Church Facebook Page, at www.facebook.com/stmaronyoungstown. Following the service, a vehicle procession will pass by the family to give condolences from a safe distance.

A private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family intends to celebrate George’s life with family and friends at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the excellent care and compassion shown to George over the past few years, especially to Dr. Patrick Brine and Dr. Vincent Ricchiuti, his daily caregivers Brandy Jaquish and Lynda Ward and Southern Care Hospice nurse Jennifer Razo.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in George’s name to St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

