George J. Farris, Liberty, Ohio – Obituary

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George J. Farris, 84, of Liberty, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 19, 2019 from a sudden heart attack at his residence.

George will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his smile sense of humor and also as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He was born March 29, 1935 in Youngstown, the son of George and Tackla (Nasser) Farris and was a lifelong area resident.

George was a 1953 graduate of Ursuline High School and proudly served in the United States Army National Guard.

He was a member of St. Maron Church.

George was employed as a salesman for Sugardale Meat Company, was a meat-cutter for Sparkle Markets and retired as a salesman from Castle Brand Meats. Upon retirement, George then worked as a courtesy driver for Sweeney Chevrolet, Buick, GMC along with the Embassy Banquet Center and Fusillo Catering.

George had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed cooking for all the holiday’s, socializing with his family and friends especially at the summer 4th of July BBQ’s, rooting on his favorite sport teams of Cleveland Indians and Browns and spending time with family and grandchildren.

His wife, the former, Frances C. “Franny” Azara, whom he married August 21, 1965, died April 11, 2017.

He leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories two daughters, Michele Farris of Austintown and Joy (Michael) Coman with whom he made his home; six grandchildren, Jacob, Ryan and Olivia Coman, Jacci and Danny Sebastian and John Burk and two great-grandchildren, Bentley and Mason Burk along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, George was preceded in death by a son, Dominic Anthony Sebastian; seven brothers, Fredrick, Joseph, Nassar, James, John, William and Edward Farris and a sister, Elizabeth Farris.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, where the Prayers of Incense Prayer Service will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Friends and family may also pay respects on Wednesday morning, September 25, 2019 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at St. Maron Church, 1555 South Meridian Road, Youngstown.

There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maron Church, 1555 South Meridian Road, Youngstown. Chorbishop Michael Kail as celebrant and Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa as co-celebrant.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to George’s Family.

