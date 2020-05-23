George David Protain, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George David Protain, 58, of Youngstown, passed away from an apparent heart attack while doing his favorite hobby, fishing, at Lake Milton on Wednesday, May 13.

George will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his generosity, smile and sense of humor.

He was born November 19, 1961 in Youngstown, a son of George D. and Donna (Troll) Protain and was a lifelong area resident.

George was a 1980 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and had a lifelong career as a baker, which he enjoyed doing until his retirement.

George had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed being outdoors, sitting by the pool and soaking in the sunshine, fishing and playing cards, especially poker. Above all, he loved and adored spending time with his grandchildren.

George leaves behind two sons, George D. (Adrian) Protain-Blinsky of Lowellville and Joseph F. Protain of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Noah Blinsky, Noelle Blinsky, Wyatt Scheffler-Blinsky, Michael Blinsky and Charlotte Blinsky; a sister, Anna Mae (Robert) Williams of Austintown; three brothers, Joseph (Melissa) Protain of Austintown, Jeffrey (Anna Marie) Protain of Austintown and Anthony (Peggy) Protain of North Jackson, along with many nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by a niece, Donna Jean Protain.

George’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 25, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.