POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Andrew Cashbaugh, 78, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

He was born July 21, 1944 and raised in the famed Smokey Hollow in Youngstown, which is where he gained his love for fellowship and good neighbors.

George was a wonderful man of God, who cherished his family. He was an active member of RUSH Church in Boardman.

He was a great provider and caretaker and always went above and beyond to care for loved ones and friends.

He spent 30-plus years working at GM Lordstown in the brotherhood of Union Local 1112.

George was an avid Youngstown State University fan and tailgater back in the 90s. He was also a very gifted wood craftsman. He loved to “putter” around in his garage and create his yard ornaments, plaques and birdhouses, which he gave as gifts to family and friends.

George was very outgoing and had a natural ability to bond with people. In fact, he was known as Mr. Rogers in his neighborhood. He was a jokester and brought joy into people’s lives and throughout the course of his own life, he made an impact on so many lives of people.

George was a proud United States Army Veteran serving from 1963-1965 and truly enjoyed his “military discounts” at local restaurants and stores!

He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of eight years, Nanci Cashbaugh; his loving daughter, Gina M. (Thomas) Toth; loving son, Sonny (Stacie) Cashbaugh; stepson, Daryl Egolf; three beautiful grandchildren. Marissa Cashbaugh, Mariah Cashbaugh, Brooklynn Egolf and his brother, John Cashbaugh, along with a host of relatives and special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Kate Cashbaugh; his first wife, Phyllis Jane Cashbaugh and brothers, Harold Cashbaugh and Mike Cashbaugh.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 11:00 – 11:55 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 Noon, all held at Rush Church, 5245 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman.

There will also be military honors provided by the great men of the Ellsworth VFW following the funeral service at the church.

Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

