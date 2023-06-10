YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garnet Schafer, one of the Lord’s faithful servants, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, May 28, 2023, after fighting a courageous battle with ALS for the last two years.

Garnet was born in Youngstown on March 6, 1942 to Kenneth and Anne Schafer, who were both YSU professors.

She grew up on the south side on Genesee Drive, near Lake Cohasset.

She graduated from South High School in 1960. She later graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree from DePauw University followed by a master’s degree from Michigan State University in television and radio.

After her education, Garnet took on various radio station jobs in Louisville, Washington D.C., Charlotte and Detroit. Her work was appreciated as she received a special award from ABC recognizing her excellence as the first female certified in Radio Marketing consultation.

While growing up, she attended First Christian Church which closed in 2004. Garnet’s family and ancestors all attended First Christian Church starting with her great-great-grandfather, William Henry Darrow before the Civil War. Garnet joined Trinity Methodist church 13 years ago after her return from Montpelier, Vermont. Garnet supported St. Anthony’s Church at the spaghetti dinners and would often attend midnight Mass as she was a favorite of the late Monsignor John DeMarinis. Garnet was an active member of the Trinity United Methodist Women and she was gifted in her ability to give opening prayers and benedictions as she was often asked to at many affairs. She also was a liturgist at Trinity and had been asked to give the sermon message twice in ten years. Garnet’s continuous prayer and the prayer of her Trinity United Methodist Church, St. Anthony’s Church, Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, All Hallow’s Church by the Tower of London, under Reverend Katherine Hedderly and others, along with her strong belief in God, helped her through the ALS suffering.

Her dad, Ken Schafer, was the executive director of the Organization of Protestant Men and in his later years she assisted him in the OPM chaplaincy office at St. Elizabeth. As Ken got older, Garnet was his caregiver and after he passed away she became active as a volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Network with Dorothy Barto. She was assigned yearly to the Canfield Fair Alzheimer booth and had an uncanny ability to listen and provide compassionate advice to families. She always attended the Alzheimer’s Network and Alzheimer’s Association banquets. Garnet had also been a volunteer with Shepherd of the Valley and a proud South High School alumnus. She regularly attended the yearly South High School reunions.

Besides her Darrow English ancestry, Garnet was also proud of her Italian ancestry. Her mother was a Bernard(o) originating from Cosenza Calabria Italy and proud that her great-grandfather was the Mayor of Cosenza.

Garnet was a survivor of Breast Cancer and attended the yearly pink ribbon gala.

Garnet leaves behind her younger brother, Ken “Bud”, married to Olga Lynn, who lives in Manhattan and their son, J.T. Ken always sent her beautiful pictures of New York and floral displays and Holy Scripture during her final months of life. Garnet also has a younger sister, Joan and her husband, Vance Kier, who live in Key West. Garnet is also survived by her uncle, Richard Lucas, who has always been her support over the years. Garnet will definitely be missed by her Darrow cousin, Dr. Charles Wilkins and sister, Mary Grace, who loved her dearly. Many other families closely allied to her during the last ten years especially during holidays and celebrations will certainly grieve her loss including, the Andersons, Alcorns, Beedes, Bakers, Blunts, Cooks, Coughlins, Darrows, Dalleskes, Fedynas, Franks, Juvancics ,Kovals, Mirtos, Millers, Shines, Thomasecs, Volks, Mary Jane Weber, Atty. James and Myra Wright and Wilkins families. She also will be missed as an aunt to Richy, Marcy, Elizabeth, Julia and Jack Wilkins, Olivia and Faith Slater and Jenny and Mary Wright.

Her burial at Oak Hill Cemetery will be a reunion as she will be close to many of her Darrow family ancestors including her grandmother, Garnet Schafer; her aunt, Garnet Schafer and many distant great-grandparents, numerous aunts and uncles and countless Darrow cousins, who she greatly adored and always remembered at Easter and Christmas. Garnet loved Dinah Fedyna, her family doctor, always celebrating Ukrainian Orthodox Christmas with her family and now is reunited with her as her heavenly friend and ironically, Garnet suffered the same illness of ALS as Dr. Fedyna, which helped her deal with many of the daily problems she encountered.

Garnet was truly a living angel of God and loved by all. She now has moved on to become God’s special angel in Heaven. We will always love her.

Private services took place with her immediate family at Oak Hill Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Donations in Garnet’s memory can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Network, 4214 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or Trinity United Methodist Church, 30 West Front Street, Youngstown OH 44503.

