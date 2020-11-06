Gabrielle Schulz, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gabrielle (Zerlau) Schulz, 80, of Austintown, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Gabrielle was born February 26, 1940 in Austria, Hungary, the daughter Anton and Elizabeth (Darabos) Zerlau.

She and her family moved to the United States in 1952 when Gabrielle was only 12 years old.

After graduating from Chaney High School in 1959, she was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Gabrielle married the love of her life, Richard A. Schulz on March 6, 1976. He later preceded her in death on March 4, 2014.

In addition to being a proud homemaker, Gabrielle was bookkeeper for several local manufacturing companies.

Gabrielle enjoyed reading romance novels, knitting and listening to classical music; especially Mozart, Bach and Beethoven. Gabrielle will be remembered for her strong-willed personality, her small acts of kindness and for being a loving grandmother. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Gabrielle leaves behind her two daughters, Cora (husband, Joseph) LaGamba of Austintown and Deborra (husband, Larry) Dunn of Virginia; five grandchildren, Jordan, Giavanna and Ava Lagamba and Tamara and Billy Dunn and one brother, Andrew (wife, Honey) Zerlau of Florida.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional staff at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio.

A private family funeral service was held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home.

Private interment took place at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, Ohio.

