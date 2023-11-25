STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gabriella Rose Burke, 21, of Struthers, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes early Tuesday morning, November 21, 2023

Gabriella will always be remembered for her generosity, compassion and infectious laugh. She had a huge smile that would lighten up a room as soon as she walked in.

She was born April 20, 2002, in Youngstown, the daughter of Lennard and Gina (Nagel) Burke and was a lifelong area resident.

Gabriella graduated in 2020 from South Range High School and Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, where she studied early childhood development. Gabriella currently was taking class at Eastern Gateway Community College to further her education.

Following her passion for children, Gabriella was employed for many years as a teacher for Tiny Tots Preschool & Daycare and most recently, with We Care Daycare. She had a way with children and looked forward to spending time with them.

Gabriella had many passions throughout her life. She was an avid reader and her favorite color was purple. Gabriella had a huge love for butterflies and animals, especially horses and cherished the time she went out west horseback riding with her family.

Gabriella leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories, her dear mother, Gina (Teddy) Cabuno of Struthers; two brothers Lenny (fiancée, Mary Zelinka) Burke and Austin Burke; maternal grandmother, Loretta Nagel; paternal grandmother, Cherrill Stankorb; her nephew Mason, whom she adored and loved to babysit; a niece that is to be born in December, who will honor Gabriella by taking on her name; her boyfriend, Robert Norris and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lennard Burke, Sr. and maternal grandfather, Jack Nagel.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Gabriella on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m., at St. Luke Church, 5235 South Avenue, Boardman, where a funeral Mass will follow at 6:00 p.m., with the Very Reverend Monsignor John Zuraw J.C.L., V.F., as celebrant.

Burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Coitsville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made directly to Gabriella’s family to help defray funeral expenses due to her untimely passing.

Family and friends may visit rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Gabriella’s family. May she rest in eternal peace.

