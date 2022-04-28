POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick R. “Rick” Jones, 87, passed away peacefully at Maplecrest Nursing Home on Monday, April 25, 2022.

He was born In Massillon, Ohio on June 25, 1934 to Helen Rossi Jones and Frederick Drexel (Red) Jones.

To say that Rick loved the game of golf would be an understatement. He was a 1952 graduate of Rayen High School where he was the first ever 3-time High School Golf champion, winning the tournament in 1950, 1951 and 1952. After high school, Rick attended The Ohio State University where he led the team to three Big 10 championships (1954-1956), was the team captain and won the 1956 NCAA Individual Championship.

After his graduation in 1956, Rick went on to play on the PGA tour from 1960-1961. He was the Ohio State Amateur Champion in 1975, won the Ohio State Pre-Seniors Championship in 1975, 1979 and 1980, Northeastern Ohio Champion in 1978, U.S. Seniors Masters Champion in 1992, won the Pete Dye Cup Championship at Crooked Stick Golf Course and won three National Father/Son Championships with his son, Rick. He also played in the U.S. Open in 1953 and numerous other amateurs between 1953 and 1969, was the Tippecanoe Country Club champion eight times and Firestone Country Club champion five times. He also went on to be the golf coach at the University of Akron.

Rick was inducted into the Youngstown Hall of Fame in 1981, The Ohio State University Hall of Fame in 1988 and The Ohio Golf Association Hall of Fame in 1992.

Rick worked in and around the steel industry all his life. He was a sales manager at Worthington Steel, a manufacturing rep at Pinehurst Steel, sales manager, national sales manager, board member and owner of Performix and owned Rick Jones and Associates.

Rick was a proud army veteran and an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. He was also a past board member of Tippecanoe Country Club, Member of The Lake Club and member of PGA Country Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, where he and his wife spent many winters at their home in PGA Village.

Rick was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and a great friend to many.

Rick is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years, the former Janice Belleville, whom he married August 16, 2002; his children, Judy Jones of Pittsburgh, Richard Jones of Birmingham, Alabama, Lolly (Mark) Daprile of Poland, Katie (Bryan) O’Hara of Girard and Liz Jones (Todd Rich) of Pittsburgh and stepsons, Richard Gardinier (Marianne) of Sewickley, Pennsylvania and Robert Gardinier of Canton. He also leaves his grandchildren, Natalie (Dan) Crump of New Middletown, Marc (Kara) Daprile of Poland, Allison (Peter) Perry of Poland, Alexandra Jones of Raleigh, North Carolina, Morgan (Will) Bisbikis of Piedmont, South Carolina, Griffin Jones of Nashville, Tennessee, Connor Jones of Greenville, North Carolina, Dylan O’Hara, Austin O’Hara and Noah O’Hara, all of Girard; stepgrandchildren, Natalie Gardinier, Kate Gardinier and Jack Gardinier, all of Sewickley; his great-grandchildren, Dani, Anthony, Wyatt, Lyla, Ramona and Margot, Finley and his brother (due in July); his sister, Barb Morgan of Westerville and his sister-in-law, Connie Keller of Guilford, New Hampshire.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Red; his former wife, Helen Maureen Reardon Jones and baby daughter, Anne.

