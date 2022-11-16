POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Freda M. (Miller) Santangelo, 76, of Boardman passed away on Monday evening, November 14, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland.

Freda was born on February 26, 1946 in Kingwood, West Virginia, a daughter of Worley and Violet (Spiker) Miller.

After moving to Youngstown, Freda married Joseph Santangelo, Sr. on September 13, 1968.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Freda was an animal lover and an avid gardener. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed annual trips with her family to the Buckwheat Festival in Kingwood, West Virginia. Most of all, she loved being around her family and was grateful for the joy they brought to her.

Freda will always be remembered by her husband Joseph Santangelo, Sr. of Columbiana, Ohio and children, Joseph Jr. (Joanie) Santangelo of Boardman, Daniel (Desiree) Santangelo of Poland and Claudia (Greg) Swantek of Poland; grandchildren, Dominic, Maximus, Alyson, Alexander and Ava Santangelo and Eric and Emily Swantek; siblings, Sandra Fazenbaker of Morgantown, West Virginia, Connie DeWitt of Albright, West Virginia, Debbie Miller of Kingwood, West Virginia, Worley Jr. (Tammy) Miller of Kingwood, West Virginia, Russell Miller of Girard, Ohio and John (Edith) Spiker of Tunnelton, West Virginia; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her canine companion, Molly and cat, Mr. Kittie.

Besides her parents, Freda was preceded in death by two brothers, Delmas Miller & Junior Miller; and six sisters, Flossie Simms, Ruby Mason, Maxine Carr, Geraldine LaRue, Bonnie Kohn, and Pamela Sue Miller.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Freda on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street Youngstown, OH 44512.

A Funeral Service will follow on Saturday at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Russ Adams officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Freda’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Rd Canfield, OH 44406.

Professional services are entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street Youngstown, OH 44512.

