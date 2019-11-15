Frank E. Tarantine, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank E. Tarantine, 84, of Austintown, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, November 12, 2019 with his loving wife by his side after a long illness.

Frank will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his humbleness and easy going personality.

He was born October 1, 1935 in Youngstown, the son of Eugene and Mary (DelBene) Tarantine and was a lifelong area resident.

Frank was a 1954 graduate of The Rayen School and continued his education at American School of Drafting.

He was employed at Wean United and retired from GSI as a mechanical draftsman.

Frank was a member of St. Joseph Church and a proud United States Air Force Veteran serving during peacetime.

Frank had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, and bowling along with being a proud Cleveland Browns and Indians fan.

Frank leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his beloved wife of over 54 years the former Virginia Sabella whom he married on October 9, 1965 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, a son Perry (April Antell) Tarantine of Altoona, Pennsylvania, a sister Loretta Edl of Liberty, a nephew Anthony (Caren) Edl, two nieces Lisa and Leighann Edl and great nieces and nephews along with cousins and friends.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Rd., Austintown, with the Very Rev. Gregory F. Fedor V.F. officiating.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Austintown.

Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

On behalf of Frank’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of MVI Hospice and Comfort Keepers for all the care and compassion that was shown to them and to Frank throughout this difficult time.

