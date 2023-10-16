YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank E. “Pig” Russell, Jr., 81 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at his residence early Friday morning, October 13, 2023.

He was born October 1, 1942 in Youngstown, the son of Frank E., Sr. and Elizabeth (Voutard) Russell and was a lifelong area resident.

Frank graduated from Canfield High School.

He was employed for over 30 years at General Motors Lordstown working in auto general repair and retired in 1996. After his retirement he then returned to work at Kauffman’s for 12 years and completely retired in 2008.

Frank was a proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps earning the rank of Lance Corporal. He was awarded the following decorations: the Good Conduct Medal, the Sharpshooter Badge Rifle and the Expert Badge Pistol and then received an Honorable Discharge on January 29, 1963.

He was an active member of the Argus Lodge545 of Canfield, Scottish Rite of Youngstown, Zem Zem Shriners of Erie, Pennsylvania, the Eastern Star Opal Chapter of Cortland, Masonic 183 Club of North Bay Canada and the V-Twin Cruisers of Trumbull County.

Frank had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed riding his Yamaha Trike, collecting coins and baseball cards, traveling, fishing and going to out to dinner.

He leaves behind to hold to his precious memories his beloved wife, the former Tracy L. Smith; a daughter, Susy (Brian) Smith of Austintown; grandchildren, Todd Mounce and Josh (Samantha) Mounce; a great-grandson, Colton; a brother, James (Kris) Russell; nephew, David Russell; his mother and father-in-law, Rose (Paul) Mucci and father and mother-in-law, Martin (Renee) Kolisar, along with many fur babies especially, Micky, who was his companion through it all.

Besides his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his best friend, Fred Rome.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Frank, on Thursday, October 19, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday, October 20, 2023 from 12:00 – 12:50 p.m., all at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

There will be a funeral service held on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dan Tayman as celebrant.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown where military honors will be rendered for Frank’s service to his country by the great men and women of the Tri State Marine Corps League.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all memorial tributes be made in Frank’s name to West Side Cats, 4305 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Frank’s family.

