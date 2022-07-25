YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Anthony “Pape” Chimento, 72, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at his residence early Saturday morning, July 23, 2022.

Pape was born July 28, 1949 in Youngstown the son of Frank R., Jr. and Antoinette (Ambrosio) Chimento and was a lifelong area resident.

Frank was a 1967 graduate of Chaney High School and then attended Youngstown State University where he was an active member of Alpha Phi Delta Fraternity.

Frank was the face and voice of Ambrosio’s Restaurant for over 20 years. He later owned Frankie’s in the Eastwood Mall, briefly worked for Kimberly-Clark Corporation and retired from Trax Restaurant in Austintown.

Pape was a faithful member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, where he served as an usher and a festival volunteer.

Frank leaves to hold onto his memories his twin daughters, Tiffany A. and Stephanie M. Chimento; his brother, Robert “Pig” Chimento; his companion, Debbie Love and his former wife and friend, Mary Ann Pleger Chimento Gania, along with many cousins and lifelong friends.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday afternoon, July 27, 2022 from 3:30 – 4:50 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 5:00 p.m. with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as officiant.

Burial will take place privately at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been trusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Frank’s family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.