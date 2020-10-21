Francis A. Bellino, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis A. “Frank/Chick” Bellino, 98, of Liberty, passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon, October 19, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Frank was born January 30, 1922 in Youngstown, the son of Nicola and Rose (Bonamese) Bellino.

He was a 1940 graduate of East High School and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

In 1942, Frank entered into the United States Army. He proudly served in the South Pacific where he fought in the Battles of Saipan and Tinian. Frank was part of the 476 Army Engineers where he earned the Meritorious Unit Award, Victory Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon and a Bronze Star.

Frank returned home and married the love of his life, Virginia DeLuco on June 7, 1947 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica by Monsignor Vito Franco.

Frank worked at Republic Steel Truscon Division where he was a tool and die maker for 42 years. He retired in 1982.

Frank was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica where he was a former member of the Holy Name Society.

Frank was a member of the Truscon Golf and Bowling Leagues and he also enjoyed gardening. Most of all, he loved his family and relished the time he was able to spend with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Frank will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Frank leaves behind his beloved wife of 73 years, Virginia (DeLuco) Bellino; two children, Nicholas (Marlene) Bellino and Kathy (Joseph) LaRocca; his four grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica) and Dr. Nicholas Bellino, Nicole (Mark) Schroedel and Jennifer (Joe) Paris; eight great-grandchildren, Nixon, Silvio, Kamryn, Carson, Sienna, Anella, Gianna and Nico, as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Frank was preceded in death by an infant grandson; his siblings, Rachel (Anthony) Sammartino, Catherine (William) Blasko and George and Dorothy Bellino along with his in-laws, Anthony and Esperina DeLuco.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Frank.

Private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Bellino family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Franics A Bellino, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: