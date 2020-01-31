Frances J. Silver, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances J. Silver, 73, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully, Saturday afternoon, January 25, 2020.

Frances will always be remembered and loved by her family and friend for her boldness, sense of humor, compassion and generosity.

She was born December 29, 1946 in Youngstown, the daughter of Frank and Carmella (Celadon) Fusillo and was a lifelong area resident.

Besides being a homemaker, Frances was employed with Cold Metal Products as a steel worker retiring after 25 years of service.

As a homemaker she was an excellent cook and baker. Her homemade wedding soup and pizzelles were always her family’s favorite.

Frances had many passions throughout her life. Her true enjoyment was games of chance especially playing slot machines and scratch off lottery tickets along with shopping on the Home Shopping Network.

Frances leaves behind to hold onto her memories; her husband Ronald T. Silver whom she married May 18, 1982, two sons Michael Sr. (Michelle) Silver of Liberty and Thomas (Monique) Silver of Austintown, six grandchildren Tyler, Derrick (Tiffany), Angelo, Michael Jr., Aden, and Ethan, and her siblings, Trisha (James) Bader, Angela (Michael Sr.) Cook, Cynthia (Gary Sr.) Bunofsky and Anthony Sr. (Marla) Fusillo, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her step mother Nancy Fusillo.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:50 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

