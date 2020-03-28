Florence Barbara (Strasik) Rizer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence Barbara Rizer, 96, formerly of Palmer Avenue, Youngstown, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

Florence will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her generosity, kindness and smile.

She was born October 17, 1923 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Matthew and Sophie (Mederia) Strasik and was a lifelong area resident.

Florence was a graduate of South High School and was a proud homemaker. She was a true matriarch for her family and loved being involved in their lives and spending time with them.

Florence became an Easter Seal Aid so that she could help with her grandson Larry, Jr. whom she is now reunited with.

She was a lifelong member of St. Domenic Church and its Altar and Rosary Society.

Florence had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends along with playing cards especially the game of Bridge.

Her husband, Lawrence A. Rizer, whom she married on October 14, 1950 died November 5, 2004.

Florence leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her children, Lawrence “Larry” (Jackie) Rizer of Canfield, Robert “Bob” (Julie) Rizer of Poland and Bonnie (Denny) Wingard of Canfield; her beloved grandchildren, Kristin (John) Gocala of North Lima, Erin Rizer of Brooklyn, New York, Lea Rizer of Cleveland, Katie (Josh) Goodwin of Findlay, Maureen (Shaun) Dongelewic of Clifton Park, New York and Taryn (Karl) Ferber of Painesville; her beloved great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Jack Gocala, Grady and Carter Goodwin, Keira and Kennedy Dongelewic and Claire and Edward Ferber

Besides her parents and husband, Florence was preceded in death by her grandson, Larry Rizer, Jr.; four brothers, John, Matthew, Edward and Thomas Strasik and four sisters, Alice Dombrowski, Margaret Kravec, Dorothy Machingo and Mary Revella.

Florence’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. There will be a private funeral service held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

On behalf of Florence’s family they would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff and management of Briarfield Manor for their kindest shown and care given during her 16 years as a resident.

