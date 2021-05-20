Fern June (Wrikeman) Thompson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fern June (Wrikeman) Thompson, 97, passed peacefully Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Anna Maria in Aurora, Ohio.

Fern was born June 21, 1923 in Youngstown, the daughter of Paul and Myrtle (Heiser) Wrikeman and was a lifelong area resident.

She attended Chaney High School and married her husband, Ray Thompson in 1946.

Fern started her married life as a homemaker raising her three boys, Tom, Ken and Bill. After her husband, Ray, passed away in 1964, she worked for many years for Youngstown Steel Door in their office.

Fern was an accomplished and amazing seamstress and proudly sewed throughout her life for her family. Fern loved traveling the world. She visited many countries (many more than once), went on countless bus trips, cruise trips and enjoyed her retirement with her family and friends.

Fern leaves behind her son Bill ( Phyllis)Thompson of Aurora, daughter-in-law Ginny Thompson of Youngstown and nine grandchildren, Jim Thompson, Sean Thompson (Nikki), Anissa Kalbasky (Gary), Bill Thompson (Molly), Jen Piro (CJ), Laurie Milano (Jerry), Stacie Rosenberg (PJ), Kim Yaggi (Andy), and Jamie Thompson. She was blessed with 18 wonderful great-grandchildren….Wyatt Thompson, Reagan Thompson, Callie Piro, Sofie Piro, Ellie Milano, Grace Milano, Kamryn Milano, Dominic Kalbasky, Ava Kalbasky, Beau Thompson, Inara Rosenberg, Sanya Rosenberg, Rima Rosenberg, Trenton Yaggi, Landon Yaggi, Kira Yaggi, Brianna Thompson and Ashley Thompson.

Besides her parents and husband Raymond, Fern was preceded in death by her two sons, Tom and Ken, two brothers Ray Wrikeman and Clarence Wrikeman and two sisters Evelyn Taylor and Jean Judy.

There will be private calling hours for family and close friends on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 2:00 – 3:55 p.m., with a concluding memorial service at 4:00 p.m. all held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

The family requests that all visitors wear masks at the funeral home.

Private interment will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman. .

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Rd. Suite 270, Valley View, Ohio 44125, in Fern’s memory.

