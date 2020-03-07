Felix J. Rivera, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Felix J. Rivera, 72, transitioned into eternal life on Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Felix was born on June 23, 1947, in Ponce, Puerto Rico to Ramon and Maria Rivera.

He moved to Brooklyn, New York at the age of 8 and in his early adult life he travelled to Youngstown, Ohio, where he met his life partner and wife of 40 years, Aida Rivera. Felix was a laborer and loved of the arts and nature. He was an excellent painter, handyman, “inventor”, and carpenter, often creating many original pieces of work as requested by many from the community. Felix was a man of trades; he was an amazing cook, an avid animal and nature lover, a self-taught landscaper with great attention to detail, a talented musician and singer, but above all, he was strong, God fearing man, who was devoted to his family.

Felix leaves to cherish his loving memory, his wife, Aida Rivera, a son Felix R. (Tammy) Rivera, daughters Marisol Rivera and Aida Luz Rivera, who was also his caregiver for over 5 years, eight grandchildren, Briana, Estavon, Des’Rae, Mari’Sol, Aldelina, Anthony, Alvani and Adonis all of Youngstown, three sisters Luz Elena (David) Garcia of Youngstown, Maria (Ruben) Morales of Florida and Yolanda Rivera of Pennsylvania, a brother David (Evelyn) Rivera of Pennsylvania, and a great host of nieces and nephews, many of whom he had a hand in raising.

In addition to his parents, Felix was preceded in death by two brothers, Ramon Rivera and Reynaldo Rivera and a niece Deborah Rivera.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Angela Merici Parish (Sacred Heart Church), 397 S. Jackson St., Youngstown

Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman and again on Monday from 9:30 am until 10:20 am at St. Angela Merici Parish.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery, Youngstown.

