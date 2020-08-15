Felix Iarussi, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Felix Iarussi, 98, of Poland, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Felix will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends.

He was born January 18, 1922 in Agone, Italy, the son of Pasquale and Angeline Iarussi and came to the United States in 1929 as a young boy.

Felix was a 1942 graduate of East High School.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army, fighting in World War II, in Germany and Belgium and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He earned the rank of Private First Class and was awarded the Bronze Star as well as three battle stars.

He retired from the Teamsters Local 377 with 30 years of service working for Century Foods and A & P Tea Company.

Felix was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, the St. Charles Seniors Group, A. Members Clubs and the Veterans of Foreign Wars 3835.

Felix had many passions throughout his life. He loved his weekly poker game and spending time with his family.

Felix leaves behind to hold onto his memories a daughter, Patti (Richard) Barnhart; two grandchildren Emily and Michael; two great grandchildren, Maeve and Maren; his brother, John Iarussi (Maryanne) along with nieces, nephews ,family and friends.

Felix was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen, whom he was married to for 64 years; his parents; his brother, Richard Iarussi.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, Boardman with Father Gerald DeLucia officiating. While at the church everyone is asked to practice social distancing and wear a face covering.

Entombment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield with military honors will provided by the great men of the Ellsworth VFW.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

The support and companionship of Phil’s friends and staff at the Inn at Poland Way meant so much to him and his family. We cannot be more thankful and appreciative.

