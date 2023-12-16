STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Felix Figueroa Viera, 90, of Struthers, passed away on Monday, December 11 2023.

Born to Andres Figueroa and Cruz Viera in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico on November 9, 1933. He was the oldest of ten children.

He specialized in Carpentry and Construction. He was a devout Seventh Day Adventist Christian and assisted in the construction of both the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Hato Nuevo, Puerto Rico and Youngstown, Ohio.

He loved to work with his hands and loved harvesting fruits, vegetables and roots in his native Puerto Rico. His love of travel took him on many adventures and he mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and loved ones. He always had a bright smile that would light up a room and bring joy to those around. Always had a sweet compliment to offer and would help anyone in need.

He was also a very strong man, a patriarch, a strict and stern man when necessary. He was very overprotective with his family and those he cared for and had no problem making that known as his face could not hide it. He served as a tour guide for his family and friends in Puerto Rico taking them around the island and showing them his favorite spots to spend the day and where the best meals could be enjoyed. He was loyal, loving, caring, a godly man, without measure, a mentor, a hero to some, humorous to others with his funny ways playing pranks at times, honest to a fault and a hard worker. He loved watching his classic Spanish comedy movies such as Cantinflas and Tin Tan, loved watching classic cowboy movies such as Hopalong Cassidy and funny classic shows like the Three Stooges and his favorite cartoons were always Tom & Jerry and the Road Runner.

He also loved to play his guitar and his cuatro and enjoyed playing the guiro. He also loved to sing…ooh how he loved to sing his “musica tipica”. His eyes would light up at the sound of a guitar and or a cuatro and his mood would instantly shift to full happiness with a glow that was immeasurable. He loved guitars and cuatros so much that he learned to make some and owned many during his time. His talents were too many to name.

Felix was the husband of the late Ana Celia Figueroa and father to the late, Felix Daniel Figueroa, Ana Eva Figueroa, Neftali Figueroa and Noe Figueroa.

He is survived by children, Magdalena Figueroa, Ana Celi Figueroa-Sierra (Ivan Sierra), Nancy Mojica (Heriberto Mojica), Felix Negron, Jr. (Amber Negron) and Benjamin Negron; grandchildren, Jessica Fountain (Mychael Fountain), Melissa McCarty (Matt McCarty), Amaris Ivory (Demetrius Ivory), Felix Montes (Rebecca Montes), Javier Montes, Abigail Figueroa, Jocabed Adames, Elizabeth Adames, Gloria Adames, Justin Sierra (Vanessa Sierra), Isaiah Sierra and Felix Armari Negron; great-grandchildren are Jordan Fountain, Nadia Fountain, Jaazania Quiles, Jyaziel Quiles, Nayeli Rubin, Ayden Rubin, Jaydriel Montes, Eva Montes, Roxana Gabriela Montes, Joel Emilio Davila Ortiz, Tatiana Whyte, Emilio Whyte, Noelani Vizi, Meadow McCarty, Nirvana Scarsella, Silas Sierra and Luna Kosinski.

Calling hours are Saturday, December 16, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home 4221 Market Street Youngstown, OH 44512

