BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Felix Anthony Lazazzera, Jr. (Lee), 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He celebrated life to the fullest cherishing every second he could with his family and friends. He never, ever turned down one invitation to get together with anyone and loved to watch his grandchildren at their various school activities, sporting events, dance recitals or plays.

Felix was born on September 13, 1935, to Felix, Sr. and Rose (Donofrio) Lazazzera and was proudly raised in the “Smoky Hollow” area of Youngstown.

He graduated from The Rayen School in 1953 and immediately out of high school joined the United States Navy and was excited to be stationed in beautiful Hawaii for two years.

Felix spent most of the 1960s and 1970s working in the record industry. In 1982, he opened Lazazzera’s Italian Foods in Cornersburg, which was famous for their homemade food specialties made from family recipes handed down thru the generations.

Felix was very proud of his Italian heritage and could often be found playing bocce or morra at the ARCO or ITAM clubs or down at the MVR. He was an active member of the Men’s Bagnolese Club and a lifetime member of the downtown YMCA, where he played racquetball with Tony, Chaz, Michael or anyone who was willing to challenge him.

Felix was loved by “all” who met him. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Carmen (Francisco), of 62 years; three children, daughter, Lisa Weldon (Donald) of Canfield, son, Michael Lazazzera of Canfield and son, David Lazazzera of Miami Beach; five granddaughters, Nicole McGaffic (Josh), Dominique Kerpsack (Nick), Annika, Mia and Carlie Lazazzera and two great-grandchildren, Eliana and Gabriella.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Josephine Diana.

There was a private Mass of Christian burial held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Youngstown, with the Very Reverend Monsignor Michael J. Cariglio, as officiant.

Entombment took place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

A celebration of Felix’s life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Italian Heritage Foundation at 159 North Hazelwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509. In the memo of the checks, please put, “The Felix A. Lazazzera Memorial Scholarship Fund.”

Family and friends may visit rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Lee’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Felix Anthony Lazazzera, Jr., please visit our floral store.