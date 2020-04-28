Fanny J. DiDomenico, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fanny DiDomenico, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 from a battle with cancer.

She was born September 14, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Alfred Stephen and Theresa Marie Rozzo Faustino.

Fanny lived in Boardman most of her adult life and resided in Canfield for the past 11 years.

She was a 1948 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. She graduated from Youngstown State University (Youngstown College) in 1951. She furthered her education at the University of Colorado and received a Master’s Degree in Piano Performance at the University of Akron.

She was a school teacher at Bancroft and Taft elementary schools, where she was the director of the school musicals.

She was a loving mother and wife. Her passion and legacy was her family and music. Fanny, also known as “Mrs. D” by her students, leaves a great musical legacy behind. She has been teaching music her entire adult life, and has taught and mentored hundreds of fine musicians and students over the years. She had continued teaching up until her recent illness. Fanny’s hard work and dedication aspired greatness in her students. She single-handedly organized the first Federation Festival at Youngstown State in the1980s and made Youngstown a District 1B with Ohio Federation of Music Clubs.

Her students over the years consistently won competitions at the district and state level for the Ohio Federation Music Clubs. Fanny’s hard work with her students resulted in repetitive success with the Youngstown Philharmonic Piano Competition in all four divisions. Fanny’s students annually participated in the National Piano Guild Auditions. Many of her students went on to receive college scholarships throughout the United States. Fanny was a life time member of the Youngstown Music Teachers Association. She was honored to be chosen as adjudicator in the National Piano Guild Audition and traveled to different states to judge other students in piano performance. Fanny was the founder of the Musical Arts Festival in Youngstown and was inducted to the World Hall of Fame for Piano Guild. By many, she was known as professor, but often viewed as an artist.

Mrs. D not only taught piano, but she invested her heart and soul into each and every one of her students – beyond their musical accomplishments. She would never allow her students to settle for anything less than their best. She always demanded hard work, and provided them the blueprint for reaching his or her optimal potential along their musical journey. Her dedication, demand for excellence, and work ethic was evident in the individual accomplishments, accolades, collegiate scholarships, and many achievements of her fine piano students on a yearly basis. Music and teaching were her passion. She valued her quality time with her students and was grateful to have such a great group of students and was blessed to be able to teach for 70 years. Mrs. D will be greatly, greatly missed by her students.

Fanny was a lifelong member of St. Christine’s church and had served as a Eucharistic Minister.

Fanny’s pride and joy was her family. She married and adored her late husband, Joseph N. DiDomenico, on October 26, 1957. Together they had three children, Dr. Joseph A. DiDomenico, Diane T. Debiec and Dr. Lawrence A. DiDomenico were paramount in her life, as she did anything and everything to assure their success. She was a very dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She cherished her time with her family and her family is extremely grateful for the time spent with her. She enjoyed cooking and preparing meals and was fortunate to live so close to all of her children and grandchildren. Her mantra was “family first.” She was surrounded by family until the end of her journey.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, in 1993. Fanny was also preceded in death by sisters, Rose Centofante, Annabelle Cretella, Mary Ingorvate, Antoinette Finamore, Ann Vuletich and Vera Faustino and brothers, Carmen, Dominic and Patsy Faustino.

Fanny is survived by her children, Dr. Joseph A. (Carol) DiDomenico, Diane T. (Dr. Robert Debiec) and Dr. Lawrence A. (Attorney Maura) DiDomenico, all of Canfield. She is survived by ten grandchildren, Dr. Robert J. (Kaitlyn) Debiec, Matthew T. (Kayla) Debiec, Nicholas J. Debiec, Jaclyn A. DiDomenico, Jamie A. DiDomenico, Jessica A. DiDomenico, Sophia L DiDomenico, Carina L. DiDomenico, Declan L DiDomenico and Joseph L. DiDomenico; sister in law, Louise Faustino of Poland and numerous nieces and nephews.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is holding a private Mass at St. Christine’s Church on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The DiDomenico family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus to make sure their family and friends are safe and healthy. The family will plan a future celebration of Fanny’s life at a later date which all will be welcome to attend and another obituary notice will be published in advance.

