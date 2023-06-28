CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It’s with a heavy heart and great sadness to announce that Fady Elias Chamoun, 47, of Canfield, transitioned to his heavenly home on Tuesday afternoon, June 27, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Fady had a presence throughout his life that attracted people to him. Powerful and undeniable as an athlete, as a man, his open heart and ability to connect with the people in his life made him special. Fady had a natural way of including everyone, making them feel welcome and ensuring all had a good time. He effortlessly thought of others without regard to himself and despite his often-furrowed brow, he lit up rooms with his smirk, his smile and especially his laugh. Anyone that played football against Fady feared him, and consequently, his teammates loved him endlessly. He fed off that love and support and never forgot anyone that respected him or earned his respect. He also never forgot anyone that disrespected him or those he loved. As a competitor, in every aspect of his life, Fady never accepted second place. He pushed the limits of himself and those around him to succeed. Fady will always be a family man. There was nothing that meant more to him than family. Be it by blood or other means, when Fady welcomed you into his family, you would understand unconditional love. His playful mocking was how he kept you honest and made sure you knew you were loved. He would fight through any obstacle to make sure his loved ones were safe, happy, cared for and a part of him. This will be his most lasting impact; the way he loved. Fady is one of a kind. He will forever be a part of everyone who has ever had the pleasure of knowing him. His love for his family and friends is imprinted on them. His memory will be carried forward by the strength of his wife, sons, mother, siblings, extended family and the countless friends that he knew and loved. Remember his smirk, smile and that laugh, and when you see or hear it sometime, somewhere, know it’s him saying hello and blowing you a kiss.

His family and friends provided the love and support he needed to fight, he will be eternally grateful for those thoughts and prayers.

Fady is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Rama; his children, Camille and Anthony; his mother, Lucie; his siblings, Sandra, Laurie and Joey. Along with his Holy Father; his father, Camille welcomed him to heaven with open arms.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Fady on Friday afternoon, June 30, 2023 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S Meridian Road, Youngstown.

There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maron Maronite Church, with Father Tony Massad as celebrant. The funeral will also be livestreamed on St. Maron’s Facebook page for those who are unable to attend the services in person.

Entombment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Austintown.

In lieu of flowers anyone who wishes to honor Fady can make a contribution to his children’s (Camille and Anthony) Education Fund, P O Box 11195, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Fady's family.

