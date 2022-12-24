STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ethel Jane Shanabarger, 83, of Struthers, passed away on early Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

She was born on February 4, 1939, in Youngstown, the daughter of Martin and Pauline (Fox) Grameth and was a lifelong area resident.

Ethel was a graduate of South High School.

She was of the Lutheran faith.

She was a proud, caring homemaker and always made her family a top priority. Ethel loved to spend time with her family and they will miss all her excellent baked goods. Ethel had many passions throughout her life, including but not limited to, baking, reading, watching her favorite shows, doing word-search puzzles and taking care of her pets. She enjoyed fishing with her husband on Lake Erie. She especially loved spending the holidays with her family.

To hold onto her memories, Ethel leaves behind her daughter, Valarie Lofaro, with whom she made her home; a son, Stephen (Nina) Shanabarger of North Dakota; two grandchildren, Sarah Lofaro and Samuel Michael Lofaro III and a sister, Margie Wulfert of Struthers; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, George Dale Shanabarger, whom she married in 1958, he passed away in 1997; a son, George Dale Shanabarger, Jr.; a son in law, Samuel Michael Lofaro, Sr.; her three triplet infant grandsons, Samuel Michael, Jr., Steven Matthew and Scott Morris Lofaro; two sisters, Pauline and Bonnie and two brothers, Martin and Charles.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, December 26, 2022 from 5:00 – 6:55 p.m. with a funeral service held at 7:00 p.m. all at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, with Father Kevin Peters as celebrant.

Private burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

Ethel’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Hampton Woods Nursing Facility and Sanctuary Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to Ethel throughout this difficult time.

