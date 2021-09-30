Esther Irene (Walker) Taylor, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther Irene (Walker) Taylor, 84, of Boardman, passed away at her residence early Tuesday morning, September 28, 2021.

She was born March 14, 1937, in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harold and Helen (Blackson) Walker and was a graduate of Vandergrift High School.

She married the love of her life, Arthur W. Taylor, on August 5, 1961 and they celebrated over 46 years of wonderful marriage until his passing on June 10, 2008. They moved to the Youngstown area in the early 1960’s and began a family.

Esther was a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family. Nothing brought Esther greater joy than spending time with her daughters and then her grandsons. She was so proud of all her family and would never miss any of her grandson’s activities.

Esther had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed bowling and was active in numerous leagues and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan always rooting on the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins.

Esther leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her two daughters, Shari (Paul) Ruppel of Moon Township, Pennsylvania and Lori Taylor of Elyria; her beloved two grandsons, Brian and Neil Ruppel; her sister, Helen (Donald) Skelton of Sandusky and her best friend of many years, who was always by her side, Jean Hasey of Boardman; along with many nieces; nephews and friends.

Besides her parents and husband; Esther was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Andrews and her brother, H. Leroy Walker.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Esther, on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 11:00 – 11:55 a.m., with a funeral service to begin at 12:00 p.m.

