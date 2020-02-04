Eric D. Rudiak, Youngstown, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric D Rudiak, 47, of Boardman, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 and is now in the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Eric will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. His sense of humor, generosity and love, will live on in the hearts of everyone that knew him.

He was born June 6, 1972 in Youngstown, the son of Jerry and Anne (Bellanca) Rudiak and was a lifelong area resident.

Eric was a 1989 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and then earned his Bachelor of Science in Applied Science degree from Youngstown State University.

Eric had many gifts and one was being able to understand a person’s needs. His loving and caring attitude enabled him to use this gift and pour into everyone around him, to encourage them and lift their spirits. This attribute also allowed him to be an extremely successful medical device salesperson, and most recently, a Territory Sales Manager for BD ( Becton Dickinson) Medical Devices Company.

Eric had many passions in his life and the greatest one, the one he treasured most, was his family. A top priority in his life was pouring into his children and their friends, by being an active participant in his childrens’ events, and coaching their various sports teams. He also enjoyed spending time with friends, golfing, and taking his family on vacation.

Eric leaves behind to hold onto his memories his beloved wife of over 13 years the former Lia Hite whom he married on February 18, 2006, his children Taylor Prebble, of Georgia and Ivan, Alek and Katherine Rudiak all of Boardman, two brothers Jerry (Lorrie) Rudiak of Arizona and Mark (Joy) Rudiak of Campbell, his nieces Olivia, Gabrielle, Grace and Jeralynn and a nephew Jerry along with his grandmother, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Eric was preceded in death by his parents and a brother David Rudiak.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:20 a.m. all at New Life Church, 2250 E. Western Reserve Rd., Poland.

There will be a Celebration of Eric’s life held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:30 am at New Life Church, Poland.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Eric’s family.

