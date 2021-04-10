Elizabeth (Naberezny) George, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Liz” George, 94, of Poland, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at home on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Liz was born January 9, 1927 in Youngstown, daughter of the late Michael and Anastasia (Kirchmerich) Naberezny and was a lifelong area resident.

She attended South High School, prior to meeting the love of her life Victor R. George. Sr. and they were married in 1947.

After her marriage, her husband opened a beauty salon and eventually started Victor George Beauty Academy where Liz made her career as a bookkeeper and model of every new hairstyle and new color that came out. She was called by friends (Red and Rusty).

Liz was a member of St. Anne’s Byzantine Catholic Church where she spent endless hour’s devoting her time to making pierogi’s, kolachi, Easter bread and so much more. She was also a member of the GCU (Greek Catholic Union)

Overall her most loved quality was to feed everyone, even though you were never hungry. She lived to just make you a sandwich. She enjoyed dancing at Idora Park Ballroom and was an avid golfer in her day. She enjoyed her weekly club girls and playing all kind of card games (even though she cheated). She also loved to work in her yard and took great pride in making sure everything was perfect and spent hours laying on the ground with a pair of kitchen shears to manicure her flower beds. She also enjoyed the company of all her neighbors, Valerie and especially Nancy whom she always remembered.

She leaves behind a daughter, Renee (Tom) Mackin; a son, Robert (Patty) George and a daughter-in-law, Karen (Tony) George; two granddaughters, Kelly (Mark) Planey and McKinsey (Ben) Mackin; two grandsons, Erik (Angela) George and Tyler (Beth) Mackin and great-grandchildren, Zakk Easterbrook, Miranda Easterbrook Dylan George, Mason Planey and Eli Mackin and a sister, Ester Jourdan along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Victor R George, Sr.; her son, Victor R. “Rick” George, Jr.; her three sisters, Mary Brack, Ann Manser and Kay Terlecky and her two brothers, Nick Naberezny and John Naberezny

Liz’s family will be holding a celebration of her life at a later date which will be held at the residence of Mark and Kelly Planey

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

On behalf of Liz’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to all the many home health care workers and hospice nurses for all the care and compassion shown to them and Liz throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked contributions be made in Elizabeth’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Chapter, 3711 Starr Centre Drive, Suite. 4, Canfield, OH 44406.

