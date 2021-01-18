Elizabeth M. Bayer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth M. “Betty” Bayer, 90, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, January 7, 2021.

Betty will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her kindness, generosity and loving nature as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Betty was born November 24, 1930 in Girard, the daughter of Sylvester and Angeline (Mortaro) Paolone and was a lifelong area resident.

Betty was a graduate of Girard High School.

After high school, she entered the workforce being employed at Trumbull Bank followed by Packard Electric in their payroll department. Upon having her children, Betty was a proud homemaker and a matriarch for her family and then re-entered the workforce at Farmers National Bank and retired in 1994.

Betty was a former member of St. Luke Church and a current member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, the Mr. & Mrs. Club at the Saxon Club and the Sunshine Seekers Camping Group.

Betty had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling, going to the beach, camping and socializing with family and friends. She was also an excellent cook and her family will miss all her excellent Italian dishes, especially her homemade wedding soup.

Her husband, Stephen J. Bayer, Jr., whom she married October 3, 1953 at St. Rose Church passed away on October 27, 2006.

Betty leaves behind to hold onto to her precious memories her beloved children, Stephen J. III (Tammy) Bayer of Canfield and Karen (Joseph) Partlow of Boardman; her four grandchildren, Stephen Bayer, Josh (Denise) Bayer, Abegail and Heidi Partlow along with two great-grandchildren Zoe and Sebastion; nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by two brothers, Louis and Anthony Paolone.

Betty’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus and they were held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home with Father Ryan Furlong as officiant.

Entombment took place at Resurrection Cemetery, Austintown.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Betty’s name to Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland, 10415 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106.

