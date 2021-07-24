Elizabeth A. (Flores) Castaneda, Lorain, Ohio

LORAIN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth A. (Flores) Castaneda, 53, of Lorain, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Monday afternoon, July 19, 2021 with her loving family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer.

Elizabeth will always be remembered for being dependable and encouraging. Her lively and positive spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She was born December 11, 1967 in Youngstown, the daughter of Vincente Flores, Sr. and Mary Luz Cardona.



Elizabeth was a 1986 graduate of East High School and moved to Cleveland in 1987, where she attended Job Corporation. She was most recently working in accounting for Job and Family Services in Cleveland, Ohio.

Elizabeth belonged to the Southeast Seventh Day Adventist Church where she was active in the church choir and Vacation Bible School. She had a deep love of singing and bringing the Word of God to everyone. Elizabeth was also an excellent cook and baker. She enjoyed gardening and listening to Christian music and was always giving her time and her talent to those in need.



Elizabeth leaves behind to hold on to her precious memories, her husband, Rodné Castaneda, whom she married on July 12, 2015; her mother, Mary Rivera of Youngstown; her father, Vicente Flores, Sr. of Puerto Rico; a brother, David (Linda) Flores of Youngstown; two sisters, Madeline Flores of Youngstown and Rebecca (Edwin) Rodriguez of Youngstown; many nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends and her cherished canine companion, Nena.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Vincent Flores, Jr.; her paternal grandparents, Emerito (Providencia) Flores and maternal grandparents, Ildefonso Cardona and Carmen M. Martinez-Scacchetti.



Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Elizabeth on Monday, July 26, 2021 from 11:00 – 11:55 a.m. at the Youngstown Spanish Seventh Day Adventist Church, 155 Lansdowne Boulevard, Youngstown, with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor William Rodriguez presiding.

Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Coitsville.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Elizabeth’s family wishes to thank the many friends, family, caretakers and healthcare professionals that showed compassion to Elizabeth during her illness.

