Eleanor (Thomas) Tauro, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Tauro, age 85, of The Inn at Poland Way, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Friday, November 22, 2019.

She was a fighter and overcame many health issues.

She was born Eleanor Marie Thomas, daughter of the late Mary (Rehak) and John Thomas, on July 3, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio.

She graduated from Wilson High School in 1952.

After spending much time at her sister’s house to meet the cute boy across the street, she married James Tauro on August 7, 1954. They celebrated 65 years of marriage this past August.

During those times she was a loving mother and homemaker, known for her delicious pies and homemade food that she prepared for her family.

Eleanor loved her church, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica in Youngstown, of which she was a parishioner for 65 years and a member of the Mothers of the Crucifix Society.

She was the family “informer” and always kept everyone up to date on news events and TV specials.

Eleanor was very proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and celebrated all of their accomplishments.

Eleanor is survived by her husband, James; her three children, James, Jr. (Karen) of Struthers, Sandra Triveri of Poland and Juliann (Robert) Rizer of Poland; four grandchildren, Joseph (Stacey) Tauro, Kristin (Anthony) Scarfone, Jenna (Nicholas) Monaco and Natalie Triveri; five great-grandchildren, Abigail Tauro, Gino, Enzo and Nico Scarfone and Santino Monaco and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Rose Mogolich; a brother, Edward Thomas and a host of sisters and brothers-in-law.

Everyone is asked to meet directly at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, on Wednesday morning, November 27, 2019 to celebrate Eleanor’s Mass of Christian burial which will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Words cannot express the gratitude we feel for the staff at The Inn at Poland Way for their exceptional care and love that they provided Eleanor, they became her second family.

We are grateful for Dr. Armand Minotti who went above and beyond and provided exceptional care to Eleanor for many years.

Also, thank you to Hospice of the Valley who cared for Eleanor in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Eleanor’s name to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Eleanor’s family.