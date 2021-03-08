Eleanor Marie DeLuco, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Marie (Tareshawty) DeLuco, 90, of Boardman, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, March 7, 2021.

Eleanor will always be remembered as a strong, loyal and compassionate, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother sister, aunt and friend to so many.

She was born January 10, 1931 in Youngstown the daughter of Benjamin and Vincenza (Canonico) Tareshawty and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of The Rayen High School in the December Class of 1948.

She married the love of her life, Vincent D. DeLuco, on April 15, 1950 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and they celebrated over 57 years together until his passing on June 5, 2007.

Eleanor was a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family. Her family meant everything to her and she instilled always keeping family as a top priority. She held true to all the Italian traditions and looked forward to the annual Sunday dinners at her home. Eleanor loved having her family around her especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an exceptional cook and baker and her family will miss all her fantastic Italian dishes especially her homemade wedding cookies.

Eleanor was employed for over 30 years as a supervisor in the registration department with Youngstown State University until her retirement in 1993.

Eleanor was a lifelong and active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica where she was a member of the St. Monica Guild, volunteered with First Friday luncheons, the Italian Culture Week during the annual festival and helped make the meatballs for Spaghetti Dinners. She was also a member of the Youngstown State Employees Retirement Association.

Eleanor had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed painting, crocheting, knitting and was an avid reader. Eleanor also had a love for animals and most recently for her beloved cat, Dooney.

Eleanor leaves behind to hold onto her memories, her children, Patricia (Phillip) Butto, Vincent (Dena) DeLuco and Chrys (Bill) Ritter; her eight grandchildren, Phillip (Angela) Butto, Paul-Vincent (Kathryn) Butto, Peppe (Bryan) Ignazio, Vincent (Lindsey) DeLuco, Nicole DeLuco, Samantha (Phillip) Detec, Chrystin (Jonathan) Rickert and Julia Ritter; 16 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Dominic Butto, Alexander DiMassa, Samuel, Oliver, Anthony, Grace, Vincent and Francesco Butto, Benjamin, Eleanor and Lucille Ignazio, Vincent DeLuco and Phillip, Mia and Charles Detec and a sister, Norma Klein along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband Vincent, Eleanor was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Tareshawty and brother-in-law, Raymond Klein.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday evening, March 11, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Rossi and Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown.

Everyone is asked to meet on Friday morning, March 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. for Eleanor’s Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as officiant.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing (6 Feet Rule) and proper health protocols. As mandated by the Governor, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Eleanor.

On behalf of Eleanor’s family they would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Thomas Albani for his heartfelt care, dedication and guidance and Hospice House and their entire staff for all the compassionate, loving and professional care that has been shown to Eleanor and them throughout this difficult time.

Eleanor’s family requests that material donations be made to Animal Charity, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Eleanor’s family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.