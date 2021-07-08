Eleanor L. Delfino, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor L. Delfino, age 84, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021.

Born in Masury, Ohio on July 8, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy Shafer and Theodore Thomas.

Eleanor was beloved wife of 52 years to the late David Delfino and loving mother to Sharon Sharkey (late husband, Thomas) and Karen Delfino (David Hunt). She was dearest Nana to Lindsey Gordon (Casey), Lauren Ely (Stephen), Kristen Raffa (Michael) and Kayla Salcer (Ricky) and cherished great-grandmother to Casey, Cayden and Eliana Gordon and Nicholas Ely. Eleanor also leaves her devoted brother, Jack Bodi. She was also dearest sister to the late David Thomas, Delores Rowe and Robert Thomas and aunt to several nieces and nephews. In addition to her family, Eleanor leaves behind her dog, Parker, who was her pride and joy.

Besides Eleanor’s dedication to her family, she enjoyed taking care of her home and yard, as well as spending time at the park with her dog. She enjoyed the simple things in life which included feeding the birds and being surrounded by the beauty of nature in her yard.

A celebration of Eleanor’s life was held privately with her family on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Rossi & Santucci Home in Boardman.

