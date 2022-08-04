BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Katherine (Limongi) Alfano, 80, of Boardman, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Eleanor was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She exemplified love and kindness in everything that she did and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Eleanor was born on September 9, 1941, in Youngstown, the daughter of Nicholas and Adeline (Muccio) Limongi and was a lifelong area resident.

Upon graduating with honors from Niles McKinley High School, Eleanor attended Kent State University on an academic scholarship where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education. While at Kent State, Eleanor pledged Delta Gamma Sorority; creating a wonderful legacy for both of her daughters who later pledged the same sorority while in college.

Upon graduating, Eleanor began her teaching career in Language Arts at Poland Seminary High School and earned her master’s degree at Westminster College. She then accepted a teaching position at Niles McKinley, her alma mater, where she taught high school French and served as French Club advisor. Eleanor was a dedicated teacher, advisor and mentor for 38 years. To her, teaching was not a job; it was a calling. She loved being in the classroom, and her students adored her. She was not only passionate about the French language but also about making a positive impact on her students beyond the classroom.She retired in 2007 when she became a grandmother. She enjoyed every minute babysitting and spoiling her grandkids.

Eleanor married her husband and love of her life, Joseph Alfano on October 3, 1964. Together, they created a beautiful life and family together for 54 years. She was a constant source of support for her daughters throughout their lives and never missed an opportunity to volunteer at their swim meets, dance recitals, and band trips.

Later in life, Eleanor was a devoted caretaker for both her husband and her daughter throughout their illnesses. No matter what challenges they faced, her love and support never wavered.

There was nothing that Eleanor enjoyed more than spending time with her family. She cherished every moment and loved capturing all the memories. She was the unofficial family historian and photographer for all their trips, events, and competitions. She treasured her many photo albums, journals, and cards of her family.

Eleanor was known for her impeccable style and fashion, and she also enjoyed her daily crossword puzzles and trivia shows. Always a teacher at heart, she was the first person to call for help with writing any sort of paper for school or work. She was quick to help and lend her talent for writing and did it with such grace, kindness, and compassion.

As a member of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica, Eleanor was very devoted to her church and her faith. She was a faithful member of the Eucharistic adoration team and participated in the Novena for St. Anthony every year.

Eleanor leaves behind to hold onto precious memories of her, her daughter, Maria Stevens and fiancé, Matt Prologo; grandson, J.J. Stevens; granddaughter, Gia Stevens; a sister, a brother and sister-in-law, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph and her daughter, Anne.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9:00 – 9:55 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as officiant.

Entombment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

On behalf of Eleanor’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Mercy Health Youngstown, Austin Woods Rehab Center and Hospice House for the care and compassion that was shown to them and Eleanor throughout this difficult time.

