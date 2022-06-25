YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor (Ciolli) Cardarelli, 91, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away on Friday morning, June 24, 2022 with her loving family by her side.

Eleanor will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her feisty weekly phone calls with her grandchildren, her outrageous dance moves at weddings and her delicious Sunday family dinners and great times spent together at her home.

She was born January 24, 1931 in Youngstown, the daughter of Stefano and Jennie (DiFalco) Ciolli.

She was a 1949 graduate of East High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Eleanor was a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family. She always made them her top priority and loved nothing more than spending time with them. She always looked forward to the holidays especially Christmas and never missed an opportunity to attend her grandchildren’s activities. She was a fabulous cook and her family will miss all of her wonderful Italian dishes.

Eleanor was employed for the Youngstown Board of Education as a secretary from 1949 until 1951 where she then took on the role of a caregiver for her mother. Upon her mother’s passing, Eleanor then reentered the work force helping her husband as a bookkeeper for his business L&R Sporting Goods, followed by working the kitchen at Rulli Bros Market on South Avenue for nine years.

She was a member of St. Luke Church and a former member of Ladies of Charity.

Eleanor had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and loved to go to Casinos and play games of chance.

Her husband and the love of her life for over 63 years Anthony S. “Tony” Cardarelli, whom she married May 16, 1953 at Sacred Heart Church passed away on August 15, 2016.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories, three children, Daniel “Dan” Cardarelli of Boardman, Jennie (Don) Sebastian of Columbus and Diane (Bob) Carbon of Canfield; seven grandchildren, Lisa (Jason) Beddigs, Lucia (Jim) Fish, Danielle (Brian) Denlinger, Stefanie Sebastian, Alyssa (Matt) Chmura, Bobby (fiancé Laura Neff) Carbon and Marissa (Jonathan) Pugh and six great-grandchildren, Julianna Beddigs, Isabella and Mason Fish, Cameron Chmura, Lorenzo and Gianni Pugh, along with nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Eleanor was preceded in death by four sisters, an Infant sister Philomena, Mary Zarlenga, Grace Berardi, Anita Testa and three brothers, Henry, Albert and John Ciolli.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday morning, June 28, 2022 from 8:30 – 9:15 a.m. all at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

There will be a prayer service held at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman followed by a Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke Church, 5235 South Avenue, Boardman, with Father Matthew Humerickhouse as officiant.

Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

The family suggests material contributions be made in Eleanor’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

On behalf of Eleanor’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the entire staff of the Humility House memory unit and Hospice of Valley for all the care and compassion that has been shown to them during this difficult time.

