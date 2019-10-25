Eileen Maria Slanina, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Maria Slanina, 95, of Boardman, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, October 21, 2019.

Eileen will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her smile and generosity she showed to others.

She was born February 17, 1924 in Youngstown the daughter of Michael and Maria (Welsh) Madden and was a lifelong area resident.

Eileen was a proud graduate of East High School and was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church along with its Altar and Rosary Society.

Eileen was a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family. She was an exceptional cook and baker. Although Eileen was not Slovak, she learned to cook a variety of their ethnic dishes and her family will miss them so much.

Eileen had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed taking trips to casinos and loved to travel with her husband and children.

Her husband Joseph A. Slanina whom she married February 14, 1945 died January 20, 2001.

She leaves behind to hold onto her memories four children Patricia (Frank) Cika of Cleveland, Linda Reese with whom she made her home, Joseph P. Sr. (Linda) Slanina of Austintown and Michael John (Jackie) Slanina of Michigan, three grandchildren Joseph P. Slanina Jr., Brian K. Slanina and Michelle (Jory) Aebly and a great granddaughter Isabella Aebly along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Eileen was preceded in death by an infant son Joseph Slanina and her twin sister Irene Orlando.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. in the gathering space at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive in Boardman with Father Gerald DeLucia officiating.

Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

On behalf of Eileen’s family they would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Shepherd of The Valley, for all the care and compassion shown to them and especially to Eileen during this difficult time.

