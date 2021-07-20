Edward Ross “Eddie” Seidel, Jr., Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Ross “Eddie” Seidel, Jr., 50, of Campbell passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, July 17, 2021 at his home.

He was born on December 23, 1970 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Eddie was a 1989 Campbell Memorial graduate.

He worked as a cement finisher and was a member of Local 179, where he was a Journeyman for over 20 years. It is there that he met many of his brothers.

Eddie will always be remembered for being the life of the party, for his big mouth and for bringing out the best and the worst in others. Eddie wore his heart on his sleeve and you always knew what he was thinking. He was not shy or quiet at all. Eddie had the voice of an angel, especially when he sang “Happy Birthday” to everyone. Eddie was a die-hard Cleveland Browns fan and stuck with them through thick and thin. One of the best days’ of Eddie’s life was this past January 3, when the Browns beat the Steelers. He was particularly excited about the upcoming season. Most of all, he loved his pool family. In every bar Eddie was in, he made a friend that became like family.

Eddie will be truly missed by his wife of 18 years, the former Heather Zomoida; in-laws, Kenneth and Cheryl Zomoida; brother-in-law, Kenny Zomoida; his only son, Walnut; mother, Theresa Seidel and Many close friends that he considered family.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Ed on Thursday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home (4221 Market Street Boardman, OH 44512).

There will be a funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m.

While flowers are a beautiful tribute, Eddie’s family requests that contributions be made to the family to be used towards his final expenses due to his untimely death.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.