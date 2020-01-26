Edward Gary Strasik, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Gary Strasik, 69, of Boardman, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the home of his sister.

Gary was born July 18, 1950 in Youngstown, the son of Edward and Josephine (Perrico) Strasik.

He was a 1968 graduate of Boardman High School and then attended Youngstown State University.

Early on Gary worked for the Board of Education, cleaning services and many odd jobs.

His passion was golf along with any sport involving Youngstown State University and from early on in his life, he also had a passion for the Texas Longhorns.

Gary leaves to cherish his memories his sister and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Ron Langley of Boardman and his favorite cousins, Joyce McClay and Janice Deckant among others.

Gary forged longtime friends from all his days living on Risher Road. He was given the nickname “Mayor of Risher Road”.

Per Gary’s request, there was a private service held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

The family thanks all who were involved with his Hospice Care. Gary had a special rapport with his case manager nurse, Lesley and also bath aide, Denise.

