POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl Ducay, 67, of Poland, passed away suddenly on Saturday morning, December 17, 2022, while serving Mass at Our Lady Mt Carmel Basilica.

Earl was born on February 27, 1955 in Youngtown Ohio, the son of John J. and Grace E. (Deramo) Ducay and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley. He was named after his uncle Guy Earl D’Eramo with whom he shared a birthday.

He attended St. Nicholas School and graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1973.

Shortly after graduation, he joined The Dearing Compressor & Pump Company where he enjoyed a career spanning over 44 years, holding several positions, retiring in 2020 as Service Manager.

Earl treasured spending time with his family whom he loved dearly, at weekly Sunday dinners, holidays, and other gatherings. He enjoyed coaching baseball, working concessions and volunteering with the Poland Community Baseball Association.

Earl was an active member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica in Youngstown where he served on Parish Council and the festival committee. He was an adult server at daily Mass, funerals and Stations of the Cross. He actively attended the St. Anthony Novena. He previously was a member of Holy Family Church in Poland, OH. He actively lit candles and prayed in churches across Youngstown for family and friends.

He also was a faithful friend and volunteer of the Oblate Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus where he was a member of the Auxiliary and the Bella Sera Committee. He and the sisters tackled many small and large jobs to beautify the church and grounds. He also volunteered with the Society of St. Paul in Canfield, Ohio, where he worked with the priests and brothers to improve the St. Anthony Wayside Shrine and other buildings and grounds projects.

Earl was a humble and simple man who practiced his faith and good works quietly, never seeking recognition and giving from his heart. He loved to organize people, tasks, and projects (as well as attics, basements, and garages), Earl had a way of knowing what you needed before you did and he was usually right! He was a mentor and friend to the many co-workers at Dearing Compressor who often sought his advice and counsel about both work and life long after his retirement.

He is survived by his mother, Grace Ducay, of Youngstown, and his wife of 44 years, the former Laurel Sitler, whom he married October 14, 1978. He leaves his son Matthew (Daron) Ducay and their children Julia and Colton of Dublin, Ohio and his daughter Abby Ducay, of Columbus, Ohio. He leaves his sister, Joanne (Robert) Schulick of Youngstown, and his nephew Scott Schulick, of Youngstown, and niece Jill (Brian) Hecker, and great-nephew, Henry, of New York City, New York. Additionally, he leaves his mother-in-law, Ann Sitler, of Poland, who shared a home with him, and his sisters-in-law Roma (Dominic) Papania of Dublin, Ohio and Karla (Frank) Wood, and niece, Kristin Felker of Midland, Michigan and nephew, Kenneth Lynam of St. John’s, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his father, John J. Ducay.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Earl on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as celebrant.

Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church on Thursday to celebrate Earls’ life.

Private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

The family wishes that in lieu of material contributions, donations can be made in Earl’s memory to the Oblate Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 50 Warner Rd. Hubbard, OH 44425 or Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Arrangements are being handled by the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolence’s to Earls’ family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.