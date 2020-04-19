Dorothy J. “Dot” (Turchan) Pizzuto, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Dot” J. (Turchan) Pizzuto, 92, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 with daughters at her bedside reminiscing of all the wonderful memories they had growing up.

Dorothy was born July 21, 1927 in Youngstown, the daughter of Mathew and Mary (Vansack) Turchan and was a lifelong area resident. She was the youngest of three daughters and became her father’s helper at an early age. She aided in trimming the hedges and painting the peaks of the house and climbed up as high as 20 or 25 feet on the ladder.

Growing up, she enjoyed roller skating and went to Rayenwood and Idora Park a couple times a week along with playing baseball with the neighborhood kids.

While in gym class at Woodrow Wilson High School, she caught the eye of a handsome gentleman, Louis J. Pizzuto. After a two year courtship, they married on Dorothy’s 18 birthday July 21, 1945. The two were inseparable for 72 years.

Dorothy was a proud homemaker and was a true matriarch for her family. Her hands were always busy cooking, sewing, painting, making crafts, working outside with her plants and always there to lend a hand.

She really took joy in being outside working in the dirt or sitting on her swing, visiting with neighbors or taking a walk. She listened to music and she loved to sing along. Her granddaughters also have very fond memories of their “Bubba” including simple blanket rides in the backyard, having her style their hair in long fancy banana curls for special occasions and vacations on Sanibel Island.

Dorothy attended St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church and after marriage became a faithful member of Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Basilica, its choir, the St. Monica Guild and the Senior Citizens Club. She volunteered for community, charity and church events, including the famous Mount Carmel spaghetti dinners and made countless favors for numerous affairs. She supported and was involved in her husband’s various activities and committees. Dorothy put the finishing touches on his wood working projects along with providing the inspiration. Let’s just say the lady stayed busy!

Dorothy was the much loved mother of Josephine (John) Dyer of Warren, Janet (Frank) Slovasky of Hubbard and was affectionately known as “Bubba” to granddaugthers, Melissa Marx of Mesa, Arizona and Sara-Lynn Belle of Columbus.

Besides her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by a son, Gerald Pizzuto; two sisters, Helen Sevachko and Mary Ferraro.

Dorothy’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus and they were held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home with the very Reverend Monsignor Michael J. Cariglio.

Entombment took place at Calvary Cemetery

On behalf of Dorothy’s family, they would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to Omni Manor/Omni West and MVI Hospice for the friendship and care that was shown to them and Dorothy throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to Windsor House at Omni West, 3259 Vestal Road, Youngstown, OH 44509, or MVI Hospice 4891 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

