Dorothy DeCapita, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy (Mayfield) DeCapita, 88, of Boardman, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, January 13, 2021 with her loving family by her side.

Dorothy will always be remembered for her loving and caring nature along with her kindness and her strong willed personality.

She was born January 16, 1932 in Youngstown, the daughter of Charles and Leta (Hurst) Mayfield and was a lifelong area resident.

Dorothy was a 1950 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She was employed at Union and Mahoning Bank in their bookkeeping and loan department. Her first most important job was being a homemaker and matriarch for her family.

She was a member of St. Luke Church and it’s Altar and Rosary Society, helped as a teachers aide, was in a 500 card club, volunteered as a poll worker and Den Mother and was in the Applewood Bowling League. Dorothy also was past President of American Legion Post 565 Woman’s Auxiliary for five years and past President of Boardman Veteran’s Woman Auxiliary.

Dorothy had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed coloring pictures, bowling and playing cards but she truly loved spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye and loved every minute of attending their activities and playing Yahtzee.

Her husband, Sylvio R. “Chico” DeCapita, whom she married August 1, 1959 passed away on June 19, 2010.

Dorothy leaves behind to hold onto to her precious memories, her four sons, Robert (Brenda) DeCapita of Akron, James (Joy) DeCapita and Joseph (Theresa) DeCapita, both of Boardman and Richard (Dawn) DeCapita of Austintown; nine grandchildren, Ian, Ciera, Shayla, Joseph (Kara), Brittany and Dominic DeCapita, William, Sr. (Megan) Woolfrom, Taylor and Matthew DeCapita; a great-grandson William Woolfrom, Jr.; two sisters, Janice Reese and Sally Maloney and a brother, William (Arlene) Mayfield, along with many nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Leo Maloney and sister-in-law, Lydia Evans.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is holding a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke Church.

The DeCapita family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the continued outbreak of the Coronavirus to make sure their family and friends are safe and healthy.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

On behalf of Dorothy’s family they would like to express their sincere gratitude to the entire staff of Austinwoods Nursing Facility and Crossroads Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to Dorothy and them throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Green, OH 44685.

