Donald Nicholas Cheffo, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Nicholas Cheffo, 84, of Boardman, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, January 17, 2021 with his loving family by his side.

Donald was born June 2, 1936 in Youngstown, the son of Neal and Marie (DeSerio) Cheffo and was a lifelong area resident.

Donald was a graduate of East High School and excelled as an all-around athlete. He earned eight letters combined in baseball, football and basketball. Donald was inducted into the East High Golden Bears Hall of Fame for baseball as an excellent pitcher.

Donald enlisted in the United States Army on July 18, 1955 and was stationed in Alaska at an Air Force Base serving as a firefighter until he received an Honorable Discharge on July 5, 1957.

Donald was always a self-employed entrepreneur. He began as a hairdresser owning several salons throughout the valley, followed by venturing into catering, the restaurant business and multiple other businesses. In his retirement, he thoroughly enjoyed being known as “the flower man” at the Four Seasons Flea Market.

He always looked forward to spending his winters in Florida and vacationing with his family. He had a true passion for horse racing and Wednesday night poker with friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of over 64 years, the former Jacqueline Moretti, whom he married December 29, 1956; his children, Michele (James) Caputo-Lopatta, Lisa (Joseph) DiMuzio, Dawn Marie (Ramon) Manna and Don (Christina) Cheffo; his grandchildren, whom he adored, James Michael, Lauren, James Augustine, Anthony, Marsia, Vincenzo, Carmyn, Dominic, Donald, Francesco, Giuliana, Kimmie, James, Ava and Zander; his great-grandchildren, Liliana, Joey, William and Katherine; a sister, Alice (Richard) Primavera and sisters-in-law, Carol (Robert) DeRose and Gail (Carmen) Policy

Donald was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 2:00 – 3:25 p.m. at St. Columba Cathedral, 159 W. Rayen Avenue, Youngstown.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial, also held on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at St. Columba Cathedral, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Polando as officiant. Following the Mass, Donald will have military honors provided by the great men of the Ellsworth VFW.

The family, funeral staff and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests, must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors exit the church after paying their respects to the family unless you’re staying for Donald’s mass.

The Cheffo family understands if you feel unconformable or if you are unable to attend, please keep them and Donald in your thoughts and prayers.

Donald’s family would like to extend their gratitude for the care and support given by Dr. Arthur Duran and his staff and also Jamie and Rita of Akeso Hospice.

In lieu of flowers Donald’s wish was for his friends and family to consider a donation to the Children’s Tumor Foundation in honor of his great-grandson, Joey. Please make checks payable to the foundation, they can be mailed to C/O Lisa DiMuzio, 4695 Messerly Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

