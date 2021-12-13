YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald M. Ford, 85, of Youngstown, passed away early Thursday morning, December 9, 2021, at home with his loving family by his side.

Don will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his gift of comic relief, wonderful giving personality and the time that he had spent with his family.

Donald Michael Ford was born July 12, 1936, in St. Marys, Pennsylvania, the son of Gilbert and Agnes (Prechtel) Ford and moved to the Youngstown area in 1956.

Don was a member of St. Matthias Church, the 7th Ward Citizens Coalition and the Cochran Park Neighbors.

He retired in 2000 after 44 years of being a press operator at General Extrusions in Youngstown. At work, he was coined the nickname “Henry” and that followed him throughout his time at GEI. He also owned a hauling business for many years, which he and his late wife, Betty, worked side by side and truly enjoyed.

He loved fishing, cleaning up and fixing old tools in his garage, running errands for his late wife so he could secretly buy chewing tobacco and then hide it in the front of his truck and sitting on his front porch with his family and his cats. Don dreaded the large garage sales that his late wife insisted on having annually but always helped and maintained being his happy self.

Don leaves behind to hold on to his precious memories his children, Janice (Tom) Rovnak of Youngstown, Don (Helen) Ford of Boardman, Cherie (Mark) Sefcik of Austintown, Robert (Mary) Ford of Boardman and David (Darla) Ford of Struthers; son-in-law, Ron Lovich of Edenburg, Pennsylvania; 13 grandchildren, Tommy (Melissa), Robert and Johnny Rovnak, Christine (Nick) Dean, Stephanie and Chas Kunovich, Robert, Jr. and Joshua Ford, Nicole (Erik) Matson, Brooke Harris-Ford, Davia, Haley and David Ford, Jr.; eight stepgrandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many stepgreat-granchildren and his half-siblings, Bill and Mary Repko of Pennsylvania and Russel Ford of Boise, Idaho.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Mitchell) Ford; a daughter, Cindy (Ford) Lovich; a son, John Ford and a sister, Ellen (Ford) Huff.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday morning, December 16, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:25 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church, 915 Cornell Street in Youngstown, with Rev. John Jerek officiating, preceded by a 10:30 a.m. prayer service held at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Due to the continuing pandemic, the family requests all those attending calling hours or the Mass are to wear masks or facial coverings and to respect social distancing guidelines.

